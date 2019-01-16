Nwosu, AA National Chairman clash over support for Buhari, Atiku

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The 2019 Imo State governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, Uche Nwosu, yesterday said members of AA party in the state would continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid no matter the threat from anybody.

His statement in Owerri came days after the national chairman of AA, Kenneth Udeze, said that AA as a party had adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as it’s candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

He also told the Imo State chapter of the party to key into the Atiku agenda. Udeze also issued a threat of sanctioning anybody who goes against the decision of the party.

However, the Imo State governorship candidate of AA, Nwosu, insisted the party in Imo had “entered into perfect alliance with President Buhari to support his 2019 ambition of returning to power.”

Nwosu maintained that no amount of threat would stop his support for Buhari, adding that AA members’ support for Buhari was above party or religious perception.

Nwosu said: “We, the members of AA have decided that President Muhammadu Buhari is our presidential candidate for 2019 and we will vote for him as the next President of Nigeria.

“We have made up our mind in Imo State chapter of the party to support President Buhari and nothing can change that. No amount of threat or blackmail can change our decision. The AA can decide what they want in other states but in Imo, we have made up our mind and nothing can change that.

“He is our candidate and we are happy with him. Buhari is the next president and Nigeria will continue to be better and that is why we are supporting him with all our minds.”

But the AA national chairman, said: “For your information, AA moved the motion for the adoption of Atiku as the presidential candidate of CUPP, and we are on it to the end.

“On this note, let me warn all our members in Nigeria, and the lmo State Chapter in particular that we don’t need any infraction in our party. In fact, there is no room for that.

“It is our unshakable/unfailing resolve to work for the emergence of Atiku/Obi in the Presidential election. We must not only be seen to be doing but to truly do.

“I will not hesitate to invoke from relevant sections of our party’s constitution to deal with erring members no matter how highly placed, as AA constitution which I swore to protect remains supremely sacrosanct. Please be warned.”