Nwodo, Obiano tango over Ohanaeze’s endorsement of Atiku

Angered by the recent  endorsement of Atiku/Obi presidency by Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, led by a two-time Federal Minister, Chief Nnia Nwodo,   the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has allegedly described Ohaneze as an idiotic group led by an idiot and a fool.

He was alleged to have said this during a telephone conversation with Chief Nwodo.

Obiano, who was said to have first requested the reversal of the endorsement, became enraged when Chief Nwodo told him that the endorsement was a collective decision   that echoed the minds of Ndigbo because Atiku was the only person that promised restructuring if eventually voted in.

Nwodo reportedly stood his ground. The matter got to a head towarsd last weekend during a telephone conversation where unprintable words were used.

In his reaction, Chief Nwodo was said to have sent   a text message to Obiano which read thus:

“Your Excellency, Gov. Obiano, I was surprised to receive a call from you a few minutes ago in which you said” some things.

“I am shocked that you can be so insolent.”

“I am sure that I was not so idiotic when I addressed your State Assembly asking Ndi Anambra to disregard the IPOB boycott of your election nor was I idiotic when I pleaded with the Commander-in-Chief to restore your security details.”

“History will judge who amongst us is idiotic. If standing with the popular wish of Ndigbo makes me idiotic I am happy to be called an idiot.”

Efforts to get in touch with Governor Obiano or any of his aides on the matter were not successful.

