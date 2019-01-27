Nwodo circumvented Ohanaeze constitution to endorse Atiku – Okechukwu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU-DIRECTOR General of Voice of Nigeria, DG VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu has accused the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo of skipping laid down rules of the apex Igbo group to endorse the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Okechukwu also accused Nwodo of deliberate suspension of Article 10, sub section vi of Ohanaeze constitution to alienate the Ohanaeze General Assembly and made the endorsement.

‘How Oshiomhole fooled aggrieved APC aspirants’

He stated that if there was any presidential candidate that deserved endorsement, it would have been President Muhammadu Buhari whom he said his reelection would be the nearest route to attain a president of Igbo extraction.

In a statement on Sunday, Okechukwu said that most Igbo leaders such as Governor Willy Obiano, Senator Ken Nnamani, Dr. Chris Ngige, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama and a host of other prominent Igbo leaders have been outraged by Ohanaeze’s endorsement of Abubakar, last week.

Okechukwu maintained that Nwodo acted arbitrarily since the Imeobi that purportedly endorsed Abubakar did not draw a checklist of Igbo charter of demands.

Okechukwu said “where is the collective search, the critical and dispassionate appraisal in Nwodo’s endorsement, when in Rambo style he deliberately sidelined the General Assembly, which going by Article 10, subsection vi of the Ohaneze Constitution is the Supreme Organ of Ohaneze Ndigbo?

“Variables and indicators were not critically and dispassionately considered. Ime Obi could had first drawn a checklist of Igbo Charter of demands and hand over to the two leading contenders, Buhari and Atiku and secondly convene General Assembly meeting to decide. This was not done, so why the hurry?

“Was there emergency in 2019 presidential election which that made Nwodo fix the Ime Obi meeting in a very important date when our foremost elder statesman, the great Zik was being immortalized by Mr. President?

Onnoghen: Buhari acted within the confines of the law – Group

“Atiku’s position on restructuring is at best opaque and candidly is not as robust as Nwodo’s Ohaneze is propagating. No person or group of persons can amend or alter the 1999 Constitution of the Republic of Nigeria without two-third of the members of the National Assembly and two-third of the State Houses of Assembly. What we have is a rigid Constitution.

“My position is that it is more politically correct to endorse President Buhari if a non-partisan Ohanaeze is to endorse any candidate. I therefore commend South East Governors for their collective resolve to support President Buhari, for his re-election is the surest and quickest route to Nigeria president of Igbo extraction in 2023. Ndigbo’s vote in 2019 for Buhari will simulate a concrete alliance with Buhari’s 10-12 million Vote Bank in the North.”