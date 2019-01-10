Nwankwo joins Lokeren from Crotone

Simy Nwankwo has left relegated Italian Serie A side Crotone for Belgium top division side Lokeren on a three year deal.

The lanky forward was part of the squad of the Super Eagles to the last World Cup that took place in Russia and played in the first game which Nigeria lost 0-2 to Croatia but didn’t get to play any further role as Nigeria crashed out in the group stage.

Despite his heroics for Crotone last season where he scored seven goals with most coming in the last eight games of the season, it wasn’t enough to keep his team in the top flight, hence their demotion to the second tier.

This season he hasn’t found the back of the net regularly with just four goals to his name from 17 games with reports citing his desire to quit the club as part of the reason behind his low goal return.

He is due in Belgium in the next 48 hours to seal the switch to Lokeren, where he will become the second Nigerian on the books of the first team of the modest Belgium side with Yusuf Lawal the other Nigerian at the club.

The 26 year old Simy will be hoping the move puts him back in the national team frame with Nigeria where he hasn’t been called up since the AFCON 2019 Qualifiers game against Seychelles.