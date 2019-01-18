Nwakali pushes for AFCON reckoning

Chile 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning captain, Kelechi Nwakali has stepped up his efforts for an invitation to the Super Eagles’ Africa Cup of Nations build-up programme, as he played his third straight match for FC Porto B-squad.

Although Nwakali, who is on loan from Arsenal, was replaced in the 60th minute, he put up a yeoman effort while he was in action and helped his side cement the maximum points.

Umuihejiofor emerge winners of Ubulu Unity Cup

It ended up in a 2-1 victory for Porto B against Vitoria Guimaraes, but the biggest talking point was the personal efforts Nwakali put in, as he tries to put a lie to damning words from Eagles’ gaffer, Gernot Rohr.

The Franco-German gaffer stated at the start of the week that Nwankali will not be in his plans ahead of AFCON 2019, because the lad is playing in the second team and not even getting regular time with the squad.

Rohr named Nwakali alongside his brother, Chidiebere, and Porto senior team defender, Chidozie Awaziem as examples of bench-warmers that will not be in reckoning for shirts to the continental soccer showpiece.

Rohr: Kalu is exceptional

However, Nwakali appears to be staging a bold claim for Rohr to eat his words, as the battling midfielder scored high personal marks on all data for the victory against Guimaraes and appears to have tied down a spot.