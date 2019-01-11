NUPENG gets new Act. Gen. Sec

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Friday confirmed Mr Afolabi Olufemi as its Acting General Secretary.

Prince William Akporeha, NUPENG’s President, confirmed the appointment in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

According to Akporeha, Olufemi was until now NUPENG’s Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations.

He said that the acting general secretary took over from Mr Adamu Song, on Jan. 1, 2019, having reached the mandatory retirement age.

“Olufemi is an astute trade unionist and has been in active service for over two decades in NUPENG at management level in areas of Training/Education, Alternative Dispute Resolution, and Negotiations.

“He is a thorough bred unionist and has his first degree in Philosophy at the University of Lagos in 1991 and Masters Degree in Industrial and Labour Relations at the University of Ibadan in 1997.

“He also acquired a Post Graduate Certificate in Labour Policy Studies in 2004 from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana,” he said.

The NUPENG president said that Olufemi was known to be very replete with the creation, development and launch of existing viable operations.

He said that the new acting general secretary’s skills in Industrial Relations, General Management and Organisational Development were acquired and nurtured over the years in various roles.

He said that the trade unionist also was an alumnus of numerous local and international management and professional programmes in Nigeria, African countries, U.S, Middle East, Europe and Asia.

Akporeha urged Olufemi to bring his wealth of experience and knowledge to bear in his new appointment.