NUJ urged to organise debate for Warri seat hopefuls

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—CANDIDATE of All Progressives Congress, APC, for Warri federal constituency seat, Delta State, Mr. Alex Eyengho, has called on Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, to host a debate in Warri for candidates of various political parties contesting the Warri federal constituency seat.

Eyengho, in a chat with Vanguard, said the debate will provide the opportunity for the electorate to properly assess the various candidates jostling to represent Warri in the House of Representatives.

Describing himself as the best candidate for the job, Eyengho said he would promote peace among the various ethnic groups and other stakeholders in the constituency, adding that he was in the race to give the constituency effective representation.

His words: “I am the best candidate for the race to represent Warri federal constituency seat. I say this because I belong to all sides.

“By birth, the blood that flows in my vein cuts across Itsekiri, Ijaw, Urhobo and Yoruba. The major ethnic groups in the constituency are Itsekiri, Ijaw and Urhobo. By blood, I am related to all.”