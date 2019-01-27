NPFL-LaLiga coaching clinic offers hope for Nigeria football — Dikko

Nigeria Football Federation vice president and LMC boss, Shehu Dikko has praised the annual NPFL-LaLiga coaching clinic for Nigerian youth coaches.

The third edition ended in Abuja on Friday, January 25 with over 70 youth coaches in attendance.

Dikko, expressed his delight at the clinic, saying, “Youth development is the future of football. We are committed to developing capacity at the grassroots level, this is the third edition of this program and we are already seeing the results. Some of the players who participated in the first edition are now with the National U17 team and some have graduated into the first team of their various Clubs, we will continue to collaborate with our partners, LaLiga in ways to develop our football and our league”.

Managing Director LaLiga Nigeria, Javier Del Rio said, “This year’s seminar has been a great improvement on the first two editions. It showed the coaches really paid attention in the first two clinics, as it is evident that the coaches are reaching a higher level with new concepts and ideas to pass onto their players. We are even more excited about the upcoming U-15 promises tournament.”