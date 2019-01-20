NOTAP prevented N240bn capital flight in 10 years, says DG

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—NATIONAL Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion, NOTAP, said it has saved the country over N240 billion in the last 10 years by regulating the inflow of technology into the country through technology transfer agreement, efficient adaptation, assimilation and domestication of foreign technologies.

The Director General of NOTAP, Dr. DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim made this statement in Enugu, while presenting the agency’s scorecard at the just concluded 2019 Technology and Innovation Expo, tagged “Science, Technology and Innovation for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development’.

The DG further stated that the savings were achieved through NOTAP’s refusal to approve for importation, technologies and services that could be rendered by Nigerians.

He said: “In the course of carrying out these onerous functions, the Office has saved the country over N240 billion that would have gone out of the country as capital flight.

“Most time, when Nigerian entrepreneurs enter into technology transfer agreement with their foreign counterparts, the agreements are drafted in such a way that indigenous technologists/service providers do not benefit. Rather, expatriates will be deployed to execute jobs that Nigerians are competent enough to handle.”