‘Nobody has the mandate to speak for Ijaw’

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA— Following the purported endorsements of some political parties and candidates by a section of some socio-political groups, President of Ijaw Women Connect, IWC, Mrs Rosemary Graham-Naingba, has stated that “no one has been appointed in a collective Ijaw fora to negotiate our position.”

Graham-Naingba, in a statement yesterday, said those endorsing candidates and political parties were not doing it for the collective interest of the people, but for their selfish gains, adding that no one individual or group can negotiate the destiny of the Ijaw people.

Her words: “As a people, we know what we want. Nigeria must be restructured as that is the panacea to our peaceful co-existence.

“Let it be made known to those who take pleasure in collecting peanuts and eat from the crumbs of politicians in exchange of our commonwealth that it will not be business as usual.”