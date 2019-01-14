No opposition in Isoko South —Okowa, others

PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State Campaign train hit Oleh, headquarter of Isoko South Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, boasting that the party would win in Isoko South council and others across the state.

He described opposition parties in the state as “strangers.”

The governor who addressed supporters, listed his achievements in Isoko South to include the completed Oleh Emede Uzere Road, Aviara Araya rehabilitation, Irri Grammar School Road, Oleh Ozoro Back Road, among others.

Daring his opponents, Okowa, who occasionally spoke in Pidgin English, said: “I am challenging the electorate of the Isoko South to protect their votes from the pulling units down to the collation centre in Oleh. After voting, don’t go home, stand to monitor it. Let us see what they have to protect.

“Tell them what we have done, what we are doing and what we will do. When we said we were going to create jobs, people thought we were joking, but through the Job Creation Office, we have created over 20, 000 jobs.”

Introducing the various candidates of the PDP to Isoko South electorate, Chief Esiso who is the state party chairman, said that based on Okowa solid personal achievements as governor, he has no doubt that Deltans would massively re-elect him.

He maintained that Nigerians were tired of the clueless All Progressives Congress, APC Federal Government and are ready to change the change, insisting that Delta State has a workaholic governor, whose programmes and policies will not be difficult to sell.

He urged the electorate to vote Atiku Abubakar for President, Governor Okowa, James manager, Leo Ogor, who he described as legislative General of the National Assembly, Kenneth Ogba, Isoko South constituency I and Feguson Onwo, Isoko South constituency II.

Chief Solomon Ogba and Chief Askia respectively said, “We are here to affirm our support for all the candidates of the PDP. Isoko nation is not known for talks, we are known for delivering the figures. Isoko South is a PDP nation. We have never failed. We will do it again.”