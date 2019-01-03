No hijab, no vote, Muslim women tell politicians

Lament decadence in Nigeria

The National Amirah, Al-Mu’minaat (The Believing Women) Organisation, Hajia Nimatullah Abdullateef has urged politicians vying for various offices in the country to respect the right of female Muslim to use of hijab.

She stated this while addressing Muslim women during the closing ceremony of 23rd National Convention and Annual Training Forum held at Vanguard Academy, Odosenlu, Ogun State. Stressing that the believing women will only vote candidate who respects their inalienable rights to use hijab.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, deputy governorship candidate in the state, Engr. Naimat Salako-Oyedele was a special guest at the occasion.

Recall that the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit recently stated its members would vote any candidate who will challenge to ban on the use of hijab in schools.

According to Hajia Abdulateef, “we are not a political organisation, but all our members across different zones in country will not vote any candidate who opposes our right to use hijab. So, no hijab, no vote.”

Lamenting moral decadence in Nigeria, Hajia Abdullateef said shameful acts in various forms have become the order of the day, and until mankind revert to the Creator, solution to Nigeria’s challenges will remain elusive.

“Today, man is in a state of confusion. Vices and moral decadence have become the norm in the society, music has become the order of the day and musicians are using their medium to promote all sorts of atrocities, evils and vices. Our Muslim women cannot freely use their hijab, our young girls are not safe, our women have become victims of battering, and rape.

“Apart from moral decadence and vices in the world today, there is also a disheartening situation of economic recession and depression and political instability, war, insecurity, insurgency and natural disasters. The situation is so terrible that suicide has now become the order of the day.

She however stated that efforts made by mankind to proffer solution to these problems will only amount futility if recourse is not made to God.

According to her: “Allah stresses the need for mankind to keep a steady and constant relationship with Him for proper guidance. So, any attempt by man to run his affairs by himself without the guidance of the Creator will only put him at peril. The only hope is to revert to Allah and adopt the pristine teachings of Islam.

“This proposition is not merely hypothetical as its manifest can be seen all around us. A very good example is the recent trend in the financial sector globally on the adoption of the Islamic Non- interest Banking. NIB.

On the forthcoming general elections, Hajia Abdullateef urged the federal government and the electoral body to adopt the Islamic principles of Justice, equity, fairness and truthfulness. . She also advised the electorate not tobe apathetic, but actively participate in the process without fear or favour.

Also, in a lecture titled ‘Islam the only Hope’, Hajia Idiat Jumah, a seasoned teacher in the state, advised women to remain steadfast in their prayers and unflinching in their relationship with God, adding that Prophet Ibrahim and others relied on Allah despite adversities. She advised leaders to make available interest-free loans arguing that the subsisting interest based loan is capable of exacerbating the economic condition of the borrower.

In her goodwill message, the Deputy Director, Ministry of Physical Planning, Lagos State, Alhaja Jelilat AbdulHameed, thanked organisers of the event, adding that the forum has helped Muslim women to rediscover themselves in their spiritual and economic pursuit.