No ethnic group is superior to the other in Delta—Ogboru

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—GOVERNOR-SHIP candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Chief Great Ogboru, has promised to give equal treatment to all ethnic groups in the state, if elected, insisting that no ethnic group is superior to others.

He also said local government areas in the state would be given opportunity to develop at their own pace if elected.

Speaking separately when his campaign train visited Ozoro and Oleh, Isoko North and South Local Government areas of the state, Ogboru said: “We are bringing governance closer to the people.

“We are going to make our councils more responsible, more accountable and more viable. We know that when our councils have resources to develop, all our people will be better for it.

“The kind of government that is coming to Delta is a brand new philosophy of government. It is not going to be what you used to know. We are going to change the concept of governance in this state.”

Also speaking at Agbor during his campaign rally in Ika South and Ika North East councils of the state, Ogboru said the era of election malpractice was over.

He said: “I know that you seek change in Delta State Government House; that is why you all came here in your thousands. And this time there will be no rigging, because rigging will not take them to Government House.

“Once I come in, the era of thuggery and criminality will come to an end. We believe that all Deltans are equal, so our government will give equal attention to all Deltans, as no ethnic group is superior to the other.

“We are going to elect people who we can trust with our resources, and that is why we are returning President Muhammadu Buhari for second term, because he will make sure the resources of Nigeria are safe.”

A chieftain of the party and former National Secretary of NUPENG, Chief Frank Kokori, who also spoke at the rallies, blamed election irregularities on the judiciary, alleging that judgments were given to the highest bidder.

While commending President Buhari for the steps taken so far to cleanse the judiciary, Kokori said the anti-corruption fight of the APC-led government had brought a new lease of life to the nation.