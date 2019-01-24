NNSL pensioners fault PTAD on N3bn arrears

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Pensioners in the defunct Nigerian National Shipping Line, NNSL, have faulted Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, over N3 billion pension arrears due its members, appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, to save them from untold hardship and untimely death.

Speaking to newsmen during their protest at the premises of Federal Ministry of Justice, Lagos Liaison Office, Marina, President of NNSL Pensioners Welfare Association, PWA, Patrick Ogobuegwu, said if the President and minister do not come to their rescue, they would take their protest to Abuja and sleep in front of their offices, as they were already dying from hunger.

He said: “NNSL is the forerunner among other parastatals liquidated and the pensioners’ strength is currently about 800, with a total estimate of pension arrears of about N3 billion. The pensions arrears include 33 percent of payment made in 2008.

“We call on PTAD and the Ministry of Finance to ensure quick verification and payment this month, as over 200 of our members have died due to lack of care.

“Our woes began when the finance ministry directed PTAD to carry out due diligence, verification and inclusion in the monthly payroll. But it has not yielded any dividend, as PTAD has continued to play on our intelligence, making us look stupid.”

He said 28 months after Buhari approved their re-instatement to pension payroll in September 2016, it took 20 months for their files to be moved to Abuja and another 10 months after the Federal Ministry of Finance had directed PTAD to verify and pay them their entitlements on April 19, 2018.