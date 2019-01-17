Nnewi residents threaten to block Enugu-Onitsha Expressway over neglect by FG

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—A group of Nnewi residents under the aegis of Recover Nigeria Project, RNP, has threatened to block vehicular movement on the ever busy Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, if the Federal Government continues to ignore dilapidated portions of the road, stretching from Onitsha to Awka, the Anambra State capital, which have become death traps that claimed many lives already.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Nnewi, the coordinator of the group, Comrade Obi Ositadinma said they have concluded arrangement to block vehicular movements on the ever busy Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

Schools, Institutions, concerns, Seek reprieve on Lagos-Badagry expressway

“The Federal Government should urgently commence work on the road especially the bad spots on the road. However, if nothing is done urgently on the bad spots on the road which have claimed many lives, we have no option than to block it.

“The portions of the road that have deteriorated so badly extends from Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area, close to Anambra State Government House Awka, and regrettably, ranking politicians in the state ply the road without thinking of what to do to solve the problem that has literally become a monster, sending people to their early graves.”

Comrade Ositadinma said: “The bad portions of the have claimed many lives and rendered others permanently disabled and we will not keep quiet and watch our peoples’ lives taken untimely due to avoidable accidents.

Soldiers avert farmers, herders clash in Anambra

“Recover Nigeria Project can no longer fold its hands while lives are wantonly lost on the dual carriage way. We have therefore decided to totally block the road until the government is ready to work on the road or patch the bad portions.

“Most of the bad spots are very close to Anambra State Government House, and also the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and federal offices are located on these roads. Our so called leaders pretend they are blind whenever they get to the bad spots.

“This to us is irresponsibility and an indication that the government does not care about the people.”

We’ll reject Buhari, other leaders who reject N30,000 minimum wage —Labour