Nnamdi Kanu in London to perfect arrangement for Biafra referendum —IPOB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday said that its leader and Director of Radio Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has arrived London to see his child that he has not seen because of his incarceration in 2015 and to perfect arrangements on Biafra referendum scheduled to hold 16th February 2019.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said Mazi Kanu would also discuss with IPOB top family members in London to finalise the way forward for Biafra referendum that will hold on February 16, 2019 along with the Nigeria presidential election.

IPOB said: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to announce officially to the people of Biafra both at home and in the diaspora; friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom that our supreme leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is currently in London to join his family and see a new born child he hadn’t seen because of his incarceration since 2015.

“Mazi Kanu will also discuss with IPOB top family members in London to finalize the way foward for Biafra referendum that will hold on February 16, 2019 along with the Nigeria presidential poll.

“IPOB Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s relocation to the United Kingdom from his base in Israel was actually to perfect arrangements on Biafra referendum scheduled to hold 16th February 2019 to ascertain the number of those who want Nigeria politics and those who want Biafra freedom through a peaceful and democratic process for the sovereignty of our dear nation Biafra. Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is currently meeting with IPOB high command in Europe to perfect plans for the referendum which will go side by side with the February 16 presidential poll.

“On Friday last week, our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu arrived Leeds Airport in England where our Deputy leader Mazi Uche Mefor and other top IPOB members based in UK received him.”