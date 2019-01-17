NMA holds debate for gov candidates in Lagos

…7 candidates to slug it out

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, the Lagos State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, is organising a gubernatorial debate for governorship candidates in Lagos on improved health and welfare of the citizens.

The doctors who are of the view that it has become necessary to critically look into some issues on accessibility, availability, quality and affordability of healthcare in the state, said the forthcoming election provides a platform to set agenda for the incoming governor.

Briefing journalists on the Gubernatorial Debate/ Leadership Retreat slated for January 30th, 2019, at the Radisson Blu, Ikeja, the Chairman, Lagos NMA, Dr. Saliu Oseni disclosed that already, seven of the candidates have indicated interest. The parties which candidates have indicated interest include All Progressives Congress, APC, Babajide Sanwo-olu, Action Democratic Party, ADP, Babatunde, Gbadamosi, National Conscience Party, NCP Mr. Funso Awe, Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, Mr Francis Adebayo, UDP – Dr Sam Anyamele, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Mr Jimi Agbaje, and AD Mr Owolabi Salis.

According to Oseni, “The citizens have been forced by law to co-fund health provision in the state. Therefore, it has become important to create a platform for the gubernatorial candidates to unveil their plans for health and welfare of the people. This informed the efforts of the association as the custodian of our people’s health to bring the candidates to task in governorship debate,” Oseni explained.