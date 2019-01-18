NIS shifts date for convocation, silver jubilee anniversary 

The National Institute for Sports (NIS) has rescheduled the celebration of its Silver Jubilee anniversary and convocation ceremony. The event which had earlier been slated for January this year will now hold on Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st March, 2019 in Lagos.

The combined convocation ceremony will involve no fewer than one thousand five hundred graduates who had completed their training programmes from 2005 – 2017 sessions.

Some of the plans to mark the Silver Jubilee celebration of the institute are: Anniversary Lecture ad Workshop, Gala Night and NIS Awards for Sporting Excellence, Convocation and Investiture of Honorary Fellows of the Institute as well as Recognition Awards for Sports Journalism.

A statement announcing the new dates and signed by the Director/Chief Executive Officer of NIS, Dr. Kingdom Chukwudi Eke revealed that the Silver Jubilee celebration is being organized in line with NIS vision “to be a first class institute transforming Nigeria and sustaining it as a world leader in sports”, adding that this initiative will no doubt make a clearer and loud statement about NIS resolve before all its stakeholders.

The Director added that the date change became imperative in view of the forthcoming elections and the need to give the event the requisite national awareness it deserves.