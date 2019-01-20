NiMet predicts sunny, dust hazy, partly cloudy weather for Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted sunny, dust hazy and partly cloudy weather conditions over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday, in Abuja, predicted sunny and hazy morning over the central region, with day and night temperatures of 30 to 37 and 16 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that partly cloudy to sunny conditions were envisaged with chances of thundery activities over Ilorin and Bida in the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions,with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 32 to 38 and 14 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience partly cloudy conditions over the inland cities with chances of localised thunderstorms over the south west inland in the afternoon and evening period.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy morning is expected over the coastal cities, with chances of localized thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening period,with day and night temperatures of 33 to 38 and 19 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Sunny and hazy conditions are likely over the north, partly cloudy to sunny conditions over some parts of central states, with chances of localised thunderstorms over the south in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)