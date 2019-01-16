NIMASA our strongest partner in the Gulf of Guinea — Ghana Maritime boss

By Godwin Oritse

THE Ghana Maritime Authority, GMA, has said that Ghana will welcome Regional Coast Guard to help the fight against piracy in the region.

Speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report on the sideline of the just concluded maritime industry awards hosted by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, the Director General of the GMA, Dr. Kwame Wusu, said that Nigeria is currently its strongest partner in the fight against the menace of pirates in the Gulf of Guinea.

He stated: “NIMASA as our partners in Nigeria, we have the strongest bond in the maritime industry amongst the nations in the Gulf of Guinea.

“The cooperation has been very strong, we need to continue and also to help grow the other administrations which are weak and have not been participating because like Dr. Kwame Nkruma, until the total independence of Africa, the independence of Ghana is meaningless.

“We need to put together the structures, cooperation so that we can get rid of the bad guys. No one country can do it because it is a chain because I believe that in strengthening maritime administrations in Africa is key so that we put the linkages together.

“He said that Ghana Maritime Authority will buy in a regional maritime security regime noting that countries in the region can do what he described as cross barrier in terms of pursuit.

“We should be able to use the most current technology to make we all buy into this, make sure we equip our inspectors.

“For Ghana, we have started putting body guards behind our inspectors so that they can do their job without fear.

“And I think its important that we build those capacities so that people will know that maritime administrations will not be seating in the shores.”