Breaking News
Translate

Nigerien referee gets life ban for taking bribes

On 7:22 pmIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Referee Ibrahim Chaibou of Niger has been handed a lifetime ban for taking bribes, world football’s ruling body FIFA said on Thursday.

Ibrahim Chaibou
Ibrahim Chaibou

FIFA also fined Chaibu 177,000 euros ($226,000) and barred the 52-year-old from all soccer related activity for life.

“Mr Chaibou has been banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level,” FIFA’s independent Ethics Committee said in a statement on Thursday.

Chaibou famously handed out several penalties in a 2010 friendly match between South Africa and Guatemala where gambling patterns sparked an official probe.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.