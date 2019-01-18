Nigeria’s delegation to UN meetings too large — Ex-Envoy

OTA—NIGERIA’S former Ambassador to Germany, Prof. Akinjide Osuntokun, yesterday, called for reduction in the number of Nigeria’s delegates to the United Nations General Assembly.

Osuntokun said this at the opening of a three-day Covenant International Model United Nations, CIMUN, conference at the Covenant University Ota, Ogun.

He was the key speaker at the maiden CIMUN conference which had the theme: Restructuring the Future through Innovative Ideas.

READ ALSO: Visiting UN delegation denied landing at Makurdi Airport—Ortom

Osuntokun, a former Special Adviser in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “There is need for us as a country to begin to take another dimension in preparing for the UN meetings, especially as it concerns the size of our delegation.

“It is always too large. This aspect is the most critical thing, and we must strive to look into it because this always attracts unnecessary attention to us as a people and a country.

“The idea that every senator, every member of the House of Representatives should attend the United Nations meetings is totally unreasonable.

“Our delegation must be made up of professionals and must be small, so that whatever we say there as a country and as a people would be as a result of sense and experience.

“We have experts in the universities and ministries, as well as the press, who should be part of the delegation.’

He expressed optimism that participants at the conference, drawn from universities across Africa, would find their ways into the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Defence, or the Presidency in the near future.