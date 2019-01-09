Nigerians urged to vote for presidential candidate who can give us steady power supply

By Esther Onyegbula

Chairman of Blue Diamond Logistics, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu has called on Nigerians to enter into an agreement with presidential candidates on the provision of steady electricity when elected.

He also urged the voters to insist that anyone, who fails to provide uninterrupted power supply three years after assumption of office, should not be re-elected.

Mbisiogu, who is also the Chairman of Shanghai Engineering Works, said this yesterday in Lagos in his New Year message.

His words: “As 2019 election draws nearer every day, I want to remind the federal government of the suffering of Nigerians. Steady power has been a major problem in this country.

”In this modern world, 60 percent of Nigerians are still living without power in a country that is the 6th richest oil producing country in the world. Every home, office, and industry spend their hard earned money on generators and its maintenance in order to survive.”