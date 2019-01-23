Breaking News
Nigerians react as AMCON plans sale of Polaris Bank after election

The Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, has revealed that it would begin the process for the sale of Polaris Bank after the February general elections.

Polaris Bank
According to AMCON spokesman, Jude Nwauzor, the February elections are slowing the process. He made this known while speaking with Reuters on Tuesday.

“The election season has slowed down things. We would advertise for expressions of interest from investors after elections and commence the sale process.”

However, following reactions by some Nigerians, Polaris Bank has assured the customers of the safety of their savings in the bank.

According to a statement it made on its twitter handle, Polaris bank said, “We would like to use this opportunity to assure our valued customers of the safety of their funds. Polaris Bank is financially stable and capable of meeting our obligations anytime.

This was in response to many twitter users who had taken to the micro-blogging site to express their views over the planned sale.

DADDY THE BOY‏ @DaddyTheBoy: “When did they buy Skye Bank? Now they want to sell Polaris Bank Wakanda of country is this”


