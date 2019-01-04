Nigerian youth untapped, unexposed, deprived, not lazy – Barr. Otaru

By Vera Anyagafu

Barrister Mary Otaru Opii, is the founder and Executive Director, Benjamin Foundation, a foundation erected to ensure underprivileged teenage Nigerian girls and boys are equipped with well meaning means of livelihood through one of its projects, tagged, ‘Harvest Of Street Talents’ (HOST).

Sharing her passion to improving lives of the Nigerian youth in an interview with Vera Anyagafu, Otaru, who unveils the many reasons behind birth of Benjamin Foundation, harvesting of street talents and many more said Nigerian youth are not lazy, but untapped, unexposed and deprived.

Excerpts:

What inspired HOST?

The burning passion in me to empower the Nigerian youth was what inspired HOST.

It is no longer news that a good number of talented youths in our society are languishing on the streets; homeless, uneducated and unemployed.

Recently, the social media went viral with a statement purported to have been made by the Nigerian president, that “The Nigerian Youths are lazy.” The Nigerian Youths are not lazy; they are gifted and talented but untapped, unexposed and deprived. This is what we set out to achieve with HOST.

How benefitting do you envisage it to be to Nigerian Youth?

Our vision is to see Nigeria transformed into a community of financially empowered youths in a productive nation propelled by individual and community efforts, a society anchored on productivity rather than indolence. All the Nigerian youth need is to be engaged and empowered. This we hope to achieve with the support of the government and philanthropic individuals.

What do you think is one contributing factor to the rise in youth criminality in the country?

There are many factors contributing to the rise in crime among our youths. One of such factors is deprivation. It is a serious cause of crime in the country where the youths see that they are being deprived of what should rightly belong to them. A case in point is that of the incessant unrest in the Niger Delta caused by the militants.

How will HOST assist in correcting some of the vices?

Another major cause of the rise in crime among the Nigerian Youth is unemployment. Many talented youths are unemployed and as a result, they take to crime to support themselves. HOST seeks to correct this by engaging and empowering the youths to reach their potentials.

Have you any challenge starting up HOST, if yes, would you please share?

The first challenge with organizing HOST is acceptability. People say there are lots of talent hunt programs all over the place, so what is special about another one?

HOST is an acronym for HARVEST OF STREET TALENTS. It is proudly organized by Benjamin Legacy Foundation in collaboration with JP Music and it is uniquely targeted at the average youth on street.

Benjamin Legacy Foundation was founded, to immortalize the ideals of Master Benjamin Omokhafe, my son who died at a very tender age of 16 years under very unfortunate and heart-rending circumstances.

Benjamin was an independent child who believed and pursued the rights of children everywhere. He believed that every child, no matter the circumstances of his or her birth, should have access to the basic things of life; be treated fairly and be allowed to express themselves in matters relating to them.

Another major challenge is getting funding from sponsors especially being the maiden edition. In developed countries, funds are readily available to non-governmental agencies both from their government and philanthropic organizations; to execute projects that would benefit the society.

What do you suggest Nigerian Government should do differently to reduce the number of unemployed youths in the country?

The Nigerian government can partner with non-governmental agencies such as Benjamin Legacy Foundation; set up to empower youths. They can also develop or promote competitions such as dancing, singing, instrumental music, acting, play-writing and other creative arts. All these we hope to achieve with HOST.

How do you see HOST five years from now?

HOST has come to correct the mindset of the Nigerian youth to be more focused in pursuit of the goals they set out to achieve and I am optimistic that down the road, it will be an association to be reckoned with both locally and internationally.

However, we hope to partner with the state government to reach more children using the platform of government secondary schools.