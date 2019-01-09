Nigerian players missing in Africa’s Best X1

No Nigerian male player is considered good enough to play for Africa, at the moment, as they missed out in Africa’s Best X1 unveiled at the annual CAF/Aiteo awards, held Tuesday night in Dakar, Senegal.



In the selection, African Footballer of the Year, Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Liverpool leads the attacking trio that consist Sadio Mane of Senegal and Liverpool and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang of Arsenal and Gabon.



In the midfield are Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Manchester City, Naby Keita of Guinea and Liverpool and Thomas Partey, of Ghana and Atletico Madrid.

Kalidou Koulibaly, who plays for Senegal and SSC Napoli, Eric Bailly, Ivory Coast and Manchester United, Medhi Benatia, of Morocco and Juventus and Serge Aurier of Ivory Coast and Tottenham Hotspur are in the defence.

To keep the goal is Denis Onyango, who plays for Uganda and South African Premier Soccer League club Mamelodi Sundowns.