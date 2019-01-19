Nigerian boxing fans to watch Pacquiao, Adrien fight live

Manny Pacquiao will again look to exploit his enduring relationship with Father Time as he fights Adrien “The Problem” Broner in a compelling welterweight bout in Las Vegas on tomorrow morning 1 at 03:00am WAT. The bout will be broadcast live on Supersport and GOtv.

Aged 40, Pacquiao looks as fast as ever and proclaims to still love boxing, factors that will be important as he steps in against former three-weight champion Broner.

The American, at 29, may be younger than “Pacman”, but he might well have more to lose in this crossroads fight. Despite his talent, he has come up short in his biggest fights and needs a major win to retain his status as an elite welterweight.

He comes equipped with excellent skills, chiefly a powerful straight right hand that could be critical against southpaw Pacquiao.

We know all about the Filipino thanks to sensational wins against Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Juan Manuel Marquez and Oscar De La Hoya. He’s had his off nights, too, but when he’s switched on, he’s a masterful fighter who can beat anyone in his weight class.

The undercard features Badou Jack against Marcus Browne for the vacant World Boxing Council Silver light-heavyweight title and Jhack Tepora versus Hugo Ruiz for the interim World Boxing Association featherweight belt.