Nigeria to unleash 60 Para-powerlifters on the world

By Jacob Ajom

It is definitely going to be a busy period for Nigeria Para-Powerlifters as the country hosts the 2019 International Para-powerlifting Championship holding at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos from January 24 through 31.

The development followed a satisfactory inspection of facilities in Lagos in June last year by officials of the world’s para powerlifting body.

So far 10 countries have confirmed their participation and Nigeria will be represented by 60 athletes at the Championships.

Nigerian para powerlifters who have won continental and global honours for the country in previous championships are not leaving anything to chance as they have promised to make the country proud.

President of the Para-Powerlifting Federation of Nigeria, Queen Uboh disclosed during the week that athletes have been in camp since January 3 and that the federation has put everything in place to ensure they were given the best in terms of preparations before the epoch-making event.

“Preparation is beyond going to the gym and train on a daily basis. The athletes get the best nutrition, psychologists and other technical inputs are given them to ensure Nigeria’s dominance in powerlifting is not undermined,” Queen Uboh said.

She further disclosed that through the help of their sponsors, Peak Milk, the federation secured competition equipment and a specially designed vehicle that would ease the movement of the athletes from competition venue to their hotels and back.