Nigeria needs Peter Obi his services now – Sen. Ekwunife

drums support for Atiku/Obi, PDP in Anambra

Agulu(Anambra) – Sen. Uche Ekwunife, the Anambra Central senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Anambra electorate to vote for the party in the February general elections.



Ekwunife made the call at a rally held by Peter Obi Good Governance Vanguard (POGGV) for Mr Peter Obi, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, in Agulu, Anaocha Council on Sunday.

Ekwunife, who represented Obi at the rally, said Anambra should not only vote for Atiku/Obi ticket overwhelmingly but all other contestants on the platform of PDP from the National Assembly to State House of Assembly.

The senatorial candidate said the state and Agulu in particular were lucky to have Obi whom she described as a global citizen and urged them to support him.

Ekwunife said she left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the PDP immediately Obi was nominated because she could not stand campaigning against him.

“Peter Obi is a man of exceptional personality and character, he is a global citizen, and you are lucky to have him as your son.

“Nigeria needs his services now; that was why the entire nation talked about his nomination.

“Peter Obi should not be campaigning in Agulu, as a matter of fact Anambra should vote him 99 per cent.

“He is our common project, we should also vote other PDP candidates because he needs to move with his party people,” she said.

In his remark, Chief Andy Orakwelu, President General of Agulu People s Union pledged the full support of the town for Obi.

Orakwelu said Obi excelled as the governor of Anambra for eight years and that Agulu was ready to work for the realisation of VP ambition so that he could join to make Nigeria great.

On his part, Mr Eric Mmaduagwu, Chairman of POGGV called on eligible voters who were yet to collect their Permanent Voter Card to endeavour to do so during the week as announced by INEC.

Mmadugwu said the Vanguard would go to the nooks and crannies of Anambra to maximise votes for the Atiku/Obi and the PDP. (NAN)