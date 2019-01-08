Nigeria lost $2.8bn revenue to oil, maritime crime in 2018 – UN

*Expects Nigeria’s forecast GDP to drive growth in W/Africa

The United Nations has said that Nigeria lost an estimated $2.8 billion in revenues in 2018, mainly due to maritime and oil related crimes.

This is contained in a report by the Secretary-General of the world body, António Guterres, on the activities of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

The report stated: “Maritime crime and piracy off the coast of West Africa continued to pose a threat to peace, security and development in the region. Oil-related crimes resulted in the loss of nearly $2.8 billion in revenues last year in Nigeria, according to government figures.

“Between January 1 and November 23, (2018) there were 82 reported incidents of maritime crime and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.”

The report also noted that compared to the situation reflected in the previous report, there was an increase in drug trafficking throughout West Africa and the Sahel region.

In Benin, the Gambia and Nigeria, more than 50 kilogrammes of cocaine were seized between July and October by joint airport interdiction task force.

“During the same period, joint airport interdiction task force seized more than six kilogrammes of methamphetamines, eight kilogramme of heroin (double the amount in the first half of 2018) and 2.6 tonnes of cannabis.

“Drug production across the region was also reportedly on the rise, with more than 100 kilogrammes of ephedrine and phenacetin seized by competent authorities,” the report said.

Meanwhile, in another report titled: “World Economic Situation and Prospects, 2018”, the UN expects Nigeria’s 2.1 percent economic growth projection for this year to drive West Africa’s growth forecast of 2.9 percent.

The report noted that Africa’s economic growth is projected to pick up to 3.5 per cent in 2018 and 3.7 per cent in 2019 or 3.3 per cent and 3.5 per cent in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

It stated: “The West African economies are projected to grow by 3.3 per cent in 2018 and 3.4 percent in 2019. Growth in Nigeria will propel the regional average forward. The country exited recession in 2017 due largely to a rebound in oil production and increase in fiscal expenditure.

“Looking ahead, returning business confidence is evidenced by improvement in the Purchasing Managers’ Index. Improved prospects are also demonstrated by a stable foreign exchange rate for importers and exporters, convergence of the parallel and official exchange rates, improved foreign exchange reserves, decreasing inflation and improving oil prices — all paving the way for output recovery.

“However, structural challenges remain, as evidenced by Moody’s Investors Service cut to Nigeria’s sovereign issuer rating. Challenges include a possible return of militants’ attacks on oil pipelines as the country heads into its presidential campaign season, and a failure to broaden the non-oil revenue base.”