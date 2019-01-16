Nigeria earns $640.35m from Crude export in October

By Ediri Ejoh

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, said the country earned $640.35 million from crude oil and gas export in the month of October, 2018. The corporation disclosed this in its monthly Financial and Operation report for October 2018, released in Abuja yesterday.

The total export receipt of $640.35 million recorded in October 2018 was higher than the $527.70 million logged in September 2018.

NNPC report added that the receipt showed $450.44 million accrued from crude oil sale with gas and miscellaneous receipts standing at $173.92 million and $15.99 million, respectively.

In the downstream sector, the report revealed that the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a downstream subsidiary of NNPC, posted a receipt of ?231.33 billion from sales of white products in the month of October 2018 compared with ?150.25 billion sold in September 2018. "Total revenues generated from the sales of white products for the period October 2017 to October 2018 stand at ?2.684 trillion, where PMS contributed about 88.32 per cent of the total sales value of ?2.371 trillion.

“To ensure continuous increase of PMS supply and effective distribution across the country, a total of 1.66 billion litres of petrol, translating to 55.50 million liters/day, were supplied for the month under review’’ it said.