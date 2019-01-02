Nice’s French Cup tie at Toulouse moved amid police concerns

Nice’s last-16 French Cup match at Toulouse has been postponed by 24 hours at the request of the local government due to policing constraints, the two clubs announced on Wednesday.

Originally scheduled for Saturday the fixture will now take place on Sunday due to security concerns surrounding an eighth successive weekend of ‘yellow vests’ protests which also affected a number of Ligue 1 fixtures in December which had to be moved to January and February.

Some 1,350 protesters were present during the most recent demonstrations in Toulouse last Saturday with police making 21 arrests.