Ngwa Social Club awards 70 scholarships

Seventy indigent students of Ngwa origin would be beneficiaries of the 2018/2019 Ngwa Social Club scholarships scheme, club President Uzoma Ogbonna has announced cheques for the scholarships would be handed out on February 1 at Elder Emma Adaelu’s Office Complex in Osisioma.

“It’s the club’s contribution to assist the students in higher institutions,” Mr. Ogbonna said. “We wish we could do more. There are thousands of these students who need assistance to pay their fees and upkeep in school.”

He said the criteria included the students being indigent and intelligent. Their academic performance would be at least 3.5GPA. They were also to be in the first or final year of their studies. He explained that the criteria are based on discussions with managers of educational institutions.

“The first year is usually tough for this category of students. Some lose the admission, others manage under excruciating circumstances. In the final, the students harbour fears of losing what they struggled for, if they don’t get help. These informed the choice of those years,” he said.

Each awardee would get N100,000.

Ten awardees were selected from each of the seven Ngwa local government areas in Abia State. The 55-year-old Club began the scholarship scheme some years back.

Abia State Governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.