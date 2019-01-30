Video: Watch live as Atiku, Obi reel out plans for Nigeria at #NgTheCandidates

…as Atiku says he’s president for Nigeria’s future

…Why I’m seeking re-election – Buhari

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Presidential and vice presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are currently being interviewed on how their duo plans to move Nigeria forward if elected, come this February.

Atiku promises to establish refinery in A-Ibom, reassures on restructuring

At the interactive session currently ongoing, Atiku Abubakar has said that he is the president for the future of Nigeria. According to him, “”I believe I am a candidate for the future because I try to bridge the current generation with the future generation.”

Meanwhile, recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, while on a TV live town hall programme tagged ‘The Candidates,’ jointly organized by Nigerian Television Authority and Daria Media, had given reasons why he sought re-election as president of Nigeria.

President Buhari who had appeared on the programme with his vice, Yemi Osinbajo had said that he was seeking re-election to ensure that the progress his administration had made in moving the country forward is sustained.

He had said, “My party recommend me and I did that to save time to caution members of the party. Those who felt very strongly about it left the party. The three fundamental objective we campaigned on in 2015 are still relevant. We want to remind Nigerians to see when we started and where we are now.”

Watch also: Why am seeking re-election -Buhari