NGO sues AGF over Warri dredging contract

By Henry Ojelu

A non-governmental organisation, Cadrel Advocacy Centre, has dragged Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos over the contract for dredging of Warri channel.

The centre is asking the court to direct the AGF and Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, to withdraw the letter awarding the contract for the dredging of the Warri channel to Dredging International Services Ltd.

READ ALSO: NPA partners Customs on National Trade Platform

The claimant had hinged its prayer on ground that the said company, which is a sister company to another company, Dredging International Services, Cyprus, shared the same Directors with both of them owned by the DEME Group Belgium and same not legally qualified to execute contracts in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the defendants are yet to file their defence to the suit.

The claimant through its counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN is praying the court to declare that by virtue of Item 8 of the Expression of Interest Document of the bid released by NPA , the award of the contract for the dredging of the Warri channel by the NPA to Dredging International Company Ltd, a company whose directors are already in fiducial relationship with the NPA by virtue of their membership of the same board of Bonny Channel Company Ltd, without first disclosing same to other participants in the bidding process constitutes a clear breach and conflict of interest and public trust reposed in the NPA.