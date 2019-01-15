NGF congratulates Acting I-G Adamu Mohammed

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), has congratulated Mr Adamu Mohammed, on his appointment as the Acting Inspector General of Police (I-G).

The Director General of the NGF Secretariat Mr Asishana Okauru said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

It described Mohammed as a man of impeccable character saying that his appointment as well deserved.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat believes that the appointment is well deserved considering the personal accomplishments of the man,” NGF said.

It expressed optimism that Mohammed would bring professionalism and true leadership to policing in the country.

“We can attest to his solid pedigree and rich experience.

“He is arguably the most qualified serving police officer in this time, to occupy the very sensitive office of the I-G.

“The NGF sincerely wishes that the new top cop will harness his experiences from previous offices, at home and abroad, with dexterity to curb crime, ensure peace in the entire country and once again propound the policing principles that will lead Nigerians to believe that police, is their friend.”

“Mohammed has also risen to the apex of international policing in Lyon France, where he rose through the hierarchy of the organisation to be the Vice President of INTERPOL- a position he held for years with distinction,” it said.

Until his appointment, the new I-G was a directing staff at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).