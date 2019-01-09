Breaking News
Translate

NFF to intervene in Ondo FA crisis ahead of committees’ election

On 12:22 pmIn Sports by adekunleComments

Akure – The last may not have been heard of the Ondo State Football Association crisis, as the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has invited stakeholders for a meeting.

This was based on a letter obtained on Wednesday in Akure, which originated from the office of the General Secretary of the NFF, Mohammed Sanusi dated Jan.7.

From left:Alhaji Sheu Dikko,Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation & Chairman of League Management Company,Mr Amaju Pinnick,President, Nigeria Football Federation[NFF] and Mr Seyi Akinwunmi 1st Vice President,NFF/Chairman NFF Reform Committee,during the Inauguration and Inaugural meeting of the NFF Reform Committe in Lagos yesterday.PHOTO;AKEEM SALAU

The Ondo State Football Association had inaugurated a five-man Electoral Committee ahead of fresh elections into the board of the association, scheduled for Feb. 5.

According to the letter, titled, “Notice of meeting between NFF “Chairman of Chairmen, Ondo State Football Association Executive Committee and all football stakeholders in the state.”

Delta State’ll ‘spoil Eagles’ players with comfort – NFF


The meeting comes up on Thursday

“Please refer to the above subject matter and correspondences from the secretariat of the Nigeria Football Federation, regarding elections into the board of Ondo State Football Association Executive Committee.

“Please be informed that the Chairman of Chairmen, Mr Ibrahim Musa Gusau will be holding a meeting with the State Football Association Executive Committee and all football stakeholders in the state, regarding elections into the State Football Association Executive committee,”the letter stated.

NAN reports that there had been a leadership tussle between Otunba Dele-Ajayi, the current chairman and Dele Ologbese over the chairmanship position of the association in the state.

Ajayi, had supported the Chris Giwa-led faction of the NFF, while Ologbese, who was elected the Vice-Chairman of the board but suspended by the Ajayi-led board, was recognised by the Amaju Pinick-led NFF. (NAN)


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.