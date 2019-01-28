NFF suspends elections into State FA Boards

The Executive Committee of Nigeria Football Federation has suspended elections into the boards of State Football Associations in the country.

Arising from an emergency meeting held on 26th January 2019 to deliberate on important issues in Nigerian Football, the NFF Exco resolved in a communique that ”against the backdrop of the nationwide elections taking place between February and March 2019, the Executive Committee resolved that the current electoral processes in the Local Councils and States be suspended immediately”.

”Each Football Association in the 36 States and the FCT is hereby directed to immediately convene an Extra-Ordinary Congress (before the expiration of its tenure) to pick a new date between 26th May and 30th June 2019 as the terminal date for its board and date for its Elective Congress, to be presided over by the current boards of respective State FAs recognized by the NFF.”.