Next Level will be better than where we are now- Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, says Nigeria’s economy will be better than it is now, if the present administration’s Next Level agenda is supported.

Osinbajo made the promise to supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), when he visited the palace of the Sarkin Bwari, in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday.

The vice president, who commended the council’s administration for its achievements, said that President Muhammadu Buhari relied on the people’s votes for a second tenure.

” We have come here to see our people and to re-assure that this second term will be better than the first.

” The president’s message to you is that the Next Level will be very much better than where we are today, you all know that the president is concerned about the common man and so, everything he does is about the common man.

” It is about how we can improve on those getting loans in the market so that they can get more to be able to trade and also improve on power, we need power especially in our businesses, ” he said.

He said that these, among others, were what the Buhari led administration was set to do if re-elected.

Sarkin Bwari, Alhaji Auwal Ijakoro, who spoke, said that the town was honoured by the vice president’s visit, who represented the president.

He assured the team of massive votes and prayed for the success of the 2019 general elections and also, for the safe journey of the delegation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that the Vice President also visited the palace of the Etsu of Bwari, Mr Ibrahim Yaro.

He was accompanied by Musa Dikko,

the Chairman of Bwari Area Council and the party’s campaign team, among others.