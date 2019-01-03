NEW YEAR: It’s our year of restoration, victory — Adeleke

OSOGBO—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in the September 22, 2018 governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has assured his supporters that his mandate allegedly stolen by the All Progressives Congress, APC, would soon be restored to him.

Adeleke in his new year message to people of Osun State and Nigerians at large, described the new year as that of restoration and fulfilment.

He affirmed that Nigeria and Osun State in particular will experience political and economic healing in the new year.

He noted that 2019 will restore all that is good that has been denied the state.

He said: “To paraphrase some statements of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, I tell Nigerians and my dear Osun people, this darkness is momentary. Soon, the bright light of freedom, justice and equity shall prevail across our land. We must not relent in the pursuance of our restoration as any slowing down will encourage agents of electoral evil to perpetrate worse crimes in the future.”