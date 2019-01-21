New LUTH Cancer Centre will boost early detection of cases — ADEWOLE

Says FG has delivered 4,000 PHCs out of 10,000 promised

By Sola Ogundipe & Chioma Obinna

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, weekend disclosed plans by the Federal government to replicate the new state-of–the-art Cancer Centre at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH billed to begin operation in the first quarter of 2019 across other zones of the country.

Adewole who was on an inspection tour of the facility in Lagos said 4,000 out of the 10,000 Primary Health Care Centres the government promised to revitalise have been delivered.

Speaking shortly after the tour, Adewole explained that government invested in the Centre to ensure more Nigerians have access to cancer treatment in the country for better outcome.

“We noticed that treatment is beyond the modalities that we offer. Our ambition is to replicate it outside the country.

“Three modalities for cancer treatment are; chemotherapy, radiation and surgery because most cancer cases are always presented late.”

He said improving awareness of cancer treatment would bring about early detection and treatment as well as reduce late presentation of cancer cases.

“LUTH has a first class of Biomedical Centre which they plan to support other Centres. I know LUTH will manage the machine properly which means abandoned and broken equipment will be a thing of the past. There will also be long-term maintenance contract that will enable us manage the cancer machine.

“The cancer treatment Centre is almost ready, by February it will start operation fully for the benefit of the patients,” he added.

He said: “We will also be partnering with the state governments by making sure states provide infrastructure while the Federal government provides money to maintain it.

“We are also moving ahead by producing adequate doctors in all health facilities, retain our health professionals by providing necessary equipment, funds and also attract many doctors back to Nigeria.

Fielding questions on the 10,000 PHCs programme, Adewole said the project was a vision and not meant to be achieved in one day.

“Already, 4000 have been delivered. We are also working with the states. Kaduna has delivered 225 while Osun promised to deliver 320. In fact we will go beyond 10,000.”

On his part, the Chief Medical Director, LUTH, Prof. Chris Bode said the aim was to establish a world-class cancer treatment Centre to reduce medical tourism.

“When our machines were working properly, many people do come here from different states for cancer treatment to this hospital. We are really looking forward to the inauguration of the Centre.”

Bode explained that the project came with a written 10 years maintenance services and that the equipment, for now, will work at least for 10 years trouble free and even when it breaks then it would be speedily fixed due to the agreement on maintenance