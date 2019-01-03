New Edo CP promises tougher approach to crime fighting, lauds Obaseki’s security architecture

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Olusegun Odumosun has assured residents in the state of his resolve to give a harder bight to crime fighting with the deployment of operatives, equipment and other components of the new security architecture to improve security in the state.

Odumosun gave the assurance during a handover ceremony at the State Police Command Headquarters in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The police commissioner, the 39th in the state, took over 10 Area Commands and 55 Divisions from Mr Johnson Kokumo.

“The people of the state should expect improved security under my watch. I will ensure citizens are protected in the state which will be unsafe for criminals. I seek the cooperation and support of the people,” he said.

Urging Edo people to extend the support he enjoined from them to his successor, Kokumo, thanked residents in the state for their support and cooperation.

“I call on Edo people to support and cooperate with the new CP who has the capacity to police the state. He has the experience and will surely deliver and make the state safer than I left it,” the former CP assured.

He maintained that the new CP can’t afford to fail especially as the state occupies a strategic position and a gateway to the North, South, East and West.

He noted that under his watch, the Police Command in the state has been able to curb cultism, kidnapping, robbery, illegal trade in babies and safeguarding the waterways in the state.

He thanked governor Obaseki for his assistance and support, which contributed to the successes recorded by the command.

The high point of the event was the exchange of notes between the former CP and his successor which was witnessed by members of the Civil Society, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the state.