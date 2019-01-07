NDPSF, NDPFV regroup to stop N-Delta political enemies from winning elections

By Emma Amaize

PORT HARCOURT—Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Front and Niger Delta People Volunteer Force, NDPSF/NDPFV, founded by a leading Niger Delta agitator, Alhaji Mujaheeden Dokubo-Asari, have regrouped to resist purported political enemies of Niger Delta from winning elections in the area.

Vanguard learned that at a meeting, weekend, in Kalabari kingdom, the home base of Dokubo-Asari in Rivers State, the two groups resolved to gather volunteers that will engage the people to deny victory to such political impostors.

Rex Anighoro, spokesperson of NDPSF and Dokubo-Asari, announced, yesterday, that “as we begin our massive resistance to enemies of our struggle, including their agents, especially in our region, we call on you to stand up and be counted.

“We also decided to mobilise volunteers, who would actively engage in resisting political enemies of the region and struggle, who must never be allowed to win elections in the region.

“We discussed issues of great concern impacting on our region and the struggle, we also discussed our strategic focus of ideological candidates at the presidential, gubernatorial, National Assembly and even state Assembly elections, which will help strengthen the greater good of Niger Delta.

“For all our old rugged and revolutionary volunteers, who remain loyal to Dokubo-Asari and committed to the ideology of the movement, we call on you to re-indicate yourselves as we strategically regroup.”