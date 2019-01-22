NDLEA arrest 20 illicit drug dealers in Anambra

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 20 suspected illicit drug dealers in Anambra, according to Mr Sule Momodu, the state Commandant.

Momodu told a news briefing in Awka on Tuesday that the arrest followed intensive raid of black spots across the state by officers and men of the agency ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He said that the raid became imperative due to revelations that some politicians usually induced thugs with illicit drugs to engage in violence during polls.

Momodu, however, warned politicians in the state to shun acts capable of promoting violence during the forthcoming elections.

He said that raids on black spots in the state would continue until all the drug dealers and users were apprehended.

According to him, the agency is determined to ensure effective security arrangements before, during and after the elections.

Momodu gave an assurance that all the suspects caught in the various raids would be arraigned in court.

“Investigations and other details will be made public on the quantity of drugs recovered,” he said.