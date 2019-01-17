Ndigbo Muslims to hold prayer, fasting for peaceful election

The Ndigbo Muslim group has concluded plans to organise fasting and prayers for the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general elections holding 16th February and 2nd March, 2019, and to harmonize their potentialities in final preparation for participation in the national democratic and civic obligation.

Under the auspices of the South-Eastern Muslims Organisation of Nigeria, SEMON, the Muslims will hold the prayer session at the National Mosque Complex, Abuja early February 2019 to give members the opportunity to return home to their states in the South-East for the elections.

A statement by the chairman and secretary of SEMON, Muhammad O. Ajah Jr. and Abdurrahman N. Urama respectively, said that the fasting is voluntary while the prayer session is compulsory for all members to attend. It said the prayer session will be conducted in Igbo language by Ndigbo Muslim Islamic scholars and Imams.

According to them, all members of SEMON have been mandated to travel to their villages where they registered and acquired their Permanent Voters’ Cards, while those at home have been sensitized on the voting pattern that will ease their consciences, guarantee their existence and protect the interest of the minority Islamic followership in Nigeria.

The group warned all members not to engage in any violent act before, during and after the elections; reminding them that it is only Allah Who gives whatever He wishes to whosoever He wishes. “The leadership of SEMON believes in the necessity of organising fasting and prayer sessions for the general elections. It is unarguable that prayer is the key to success. Nigeria needs very peaceful and successful general elections. The prayer session will hold on 2nd February 2019, two weeks before the Presidential and National polls. If the need be, we will organise another one at our respective states for the governorship and state assembly elections,” the group said.