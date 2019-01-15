Ndigbo met, agreed to vote Buhari – Uzodinma

By Chidi Nkwopara & Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—THE Imo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Hope Uzodinma, yesterday disclosed that the Igbo people had met and agreed to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 presidential election.

Uzodimma spoke in Owerri during the unveiling of his governorship manifesto titled, “A new Imo State of Prosperity and Equity.”

Uzodinma said: “We, the Igbo have met and agreed to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 and after four years, it will be the turn of Igbo man to become President of Nigeria, in 2023.

“Buhari is the only man with integrity that will handover to Igbo man. We are tired of those who will go to Abuja to talk about themselves. We are out to make sure that our people will no longer be marginalised.”

He also said that, “a substantial number of Imo PDP members last night joined APC, as well as members of other political parties. What it means is that Imo people now have a consensus.”

He continued: “Nobody will rig Imo election. We will protect the INEC office. What you vote will be counted. Even if they go to Abuja, they will not succeed. We will be here to protect our votes. Those who are afraid are those who are planning evil. For us, we are not afraid because we are Godly.

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, also vowed to “recover all lands and funds illegally appropriated by Governor Rochas Okorocha-led administration and his family and hand over to the people”.

Uzodinma also raised the alarm over an alleged plot by Okorocha to “rig his son in-law, Uche Nwosu, who is in Action Alliance, AA, into office, so he can cover his looting”, asserting however that this will be stoutly resisted by Imo people.

He lamented that “the Okorocha administration has plunged the state into indebtedness of over N290 billion, since he assumed office in 2011”, and hinted his desire to probe the huge indebtedness, if voted into office.

Uzodinma equally unveiled a 5-point blueprint tagged the “New Imo Agenda”, pointing out that his 5-point agenda will be anchored on the tripod vision of Recovery, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation.

His words: “Our people should not cry anymore because light has come. This is a battle between light and darkness and light has come, darkness has disappeared. I want to tell all our people whose lands and properties were illegally appropriated by this wicked administration of Governor Rochas Okorocha, not to cry anymore.

“We will recover all stolen assets and give them back to you. We will recover all properties illegally collected by Rochas and his family and give back to our people. Rochas is playing god but God has abandoned him due to his wickedness against the people of Imo State.”