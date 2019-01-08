Ndigbo hold symposia on free, fair election in Enugu

Major Igbo stakeholders after the successful Igbo International Xmas Retreat at Abagana in Anambra State are storming Enugu, the coal city on 16 and 17th of January to witness the symposia on free and fair election in Nigeria and politics without bitterness and rancour, with the theme, “Ndigbo in the geo-politics of Nigeria, the way forward.”

The two events will hold on 16th and 17th January, 2019 at NUJ Press Centre, Enugu and the University of Nigeria, Enugu campus respectivley.

The events are facilititated by some Igbo groups overseas under the fulcrum of the Igbo World Assembly, IWA.

The President of IWA, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, is expected to send a goodwill message at both events.

It will be recalled that Dr Anakwenze on the 30th of December, 2018 hosted the very successful International Igbo Xmas Retreat which saw the attendance of who is who in Igboland at Abagana in Anambra State.

In a related development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo organisation will hold its Imeobo (highest organ) later this month to decide the political trajectory of Ndigbo.

According to Chuks Ibegbu, the spokesman of the group, the meeting will chart a plausible course for Ndgbo in the next few months of Nigeria elections.

Ibegbu warned against any attempt to rig the 2019 election in any form as that will spell doom for the country.