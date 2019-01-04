Ndidi rated best Nigerian player in 2018, makes African 11

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder. Wilfred Ndidi has been rated the best Nigerian player for 2018 and he was also named in France Football magazine’s 2018 African team of the year.

Ndidi was praised by the magazine for his ball-winning abilities. He is paired with Ghana’s Thomas Partey and Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech in the midfield.

Senegal’s Saido Mane and Egypt forward, Mohamed Salah, are the two other England-based players in the squad.

“He is certainly not the most spectacular player of his selection or even Leicester. But in his record, the former defensive midfielder of Genk has also settled in the midfield and his statistics in the Premier League are exceptional, both in terms of tackles than balls recovered,” the magazine stated.

“As such, the young Nigerian was named by the CAF among the best hopes of the year. At 21, his club has extended it (his contract) until 2024 but he is not sure he has totally secured his super middle.”

Goalkeeper

Andre Onana – Cameroon, Ajax

Defenders

Yousef Atal – Algeria, Nice

Kalidou Koulibaly – Senegal, Napoli

Manu Da Costa – Morocco, Istanbul

Achraf Hakimi – Morocco, Dortmund

Midfielders

Thomas Partey – Ghana, Atletico Madrid

Wilfred Ndidi – Nigeria, Leicester City

Hakim Ziyech – Morocco, Ajax