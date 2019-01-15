NCWS drums more support for Nigeria military

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has called on the Federal Government to give more support to the Nigeria military, to encourage them to continue in its good work of protecting the country.

Mrs Gloria Shoda, President of NCWS, in a statement said more attention should be given to the Nigeria military and the families of our fallen heroes as Nigeria marks its annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Shoda said with the contribution of the military, there was need for the government to listen to the increasing clamour to truly ensure the welfare of officers and men of the force.

According to her, these heroes are our husbands, our children and brothers. Their wives have been made widows and their children fatherless.

“The government needs to do more to safeguard their lives and those of their families, knowing that, it is on the blood, sweat and back of these fallen heroes that this nation was built.

”Therefore, our fallen heroes should not be forgotten,’’ she said.

The council also commended the Nigerian Army Military Wives Association for the support and encouragement given to the officers and men of the Armed Forces and the families of the fallen heroes.

The Armed Forces Day, also known as Remembrance Day, is celebrated every Jan. 15.

Recalls that the day was formerly celebrated on Nov. 11 every year, to coincide with the Remembrance Day (Poppy Day) for the World War 11 veterans in the British Commonwealth of Nations.

NAN reports that the Day was changed in Nigeria to commemorate the Biafran troops, who surrendered to the Federal troops on Jan. 15, 1970.

This, however, signified the end of the Nigerian Civil War that sought to tear apart the unity of Nigeria.