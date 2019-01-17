NBA roundup: Nets shock Harden, Rockets in OT

Spencer Dinwiddie converted a three-point play with 28 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Brooklyn Nets erased a seven-point deficit in the extra session for a 145-142 victory over the host Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Dinwiddie scored 25 of his 33 points in the fourth period and overtime, including three 3-pointers in the final 27 seconds of regulation, allowing Brooklyn to overcome a season-high 58 points from Houston’s James Harden.

Harden recorded his second consecutive 50-point game, and he added 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Rockets set an NBA record with 70 3-point attempts, with PJ Tucker hitting a 3-pointer with 1:09 left in regulation to bypass the old mark of 61.

Brooklyn’s Treveon Graham added 21 points while Jarrett Allen piled up 20 points and 24 rebounds.

Stephen Curry led a comeback with seven 3-pointers in a 23-point third quarter as Golden State rallied past New Orleans in Oakland, Calif.

Curry finished with 41 points and Kevin Durant scored 30 as the Warriors capped an impressive sweep of Denver on the road and New Orleans at home on consecutive nights.

Anthony Davis finished with 30 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists, and Nikola Mirotic bombed in six 3-pointers in a 29-point effort for the Pelicans.

New Orleans lost to the Warriors for the 22nd time in their past 24 regular-season meetings.

Final scores Warriors 147, Pelicans 140.

Kyrie Irving made a go-ahead jumper and added a 3-pointer during an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter as Boston defeated visiting Toronto.

Irving finished with 27 points and a career-best 18 assists as the Celtics ended a three-game losing streak and snapped Toronto’s five-game winning streak.

Al Horford contributed some big points down the stretch in a 24-point game for the Celtics, and Gordon Hayward added 18.

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points to top Toronto, which led by four in the middle of the fourth quarter and was tied 106-106 with 2 1/2 minutes to go.

Serge Ibaka added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors.

Final scores Celtics 117, Raptors 108.

San Antonio relied on its bench to rally from a 19-point deficit and win at Dallas.

Marco Belinelli led the bench charge in the second half, and he topped the Spurs in scoring with 17 points. Patty Mills had 14 and Davis Bertans added 12 points, including a dagger 3-pointer with 1:42 to play.

Rookie Luka Doncic led Dallas with 25 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

Final scores Spurs 105, Mavericks 101.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 27 points and 11 rebounds as Milwaukee posted a victory at Memphis.

Eric Bledsoe added 16 points as the Bucks won for the 14th time in the past 17 games. D.J. Wilson scored a career-best 13 points for Milwaukee, which led by as many as 31 points.

Omri Casspi scored 17 points for Memphis, which has dropped nine of its past 10 games and 16 of 20. JaMychal Green had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Final scores Bucks 111, Grizzlies 101.

Blake Griffin scored 30 points, including the last seven in overtime, and host Detroit emerged with a win over Orlando.

The Pistons blew an 11-point lead in the fourth-quarter before pulling out the victory. Andre Drummond had 14 points and 22 rebounds, and Luke Kennard contributed 14 points off the Detroit bench.

Terrence Ross and Nikola Vucevic had 24 points apiece for the Magic, and Vucevic pulled down 13 rebounds.

Final scores Pistons 120, Magic 115.

Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 22 rebounds to lead Utah to its season-high fifth consecutive win, a blowout at Los Angeles. The Clippers lost their fourth in a row to match their season-worst skid.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points to surpass his season scoring average (21.5) for the seventh straight game. He is averaging 29.7 points in that stretch.

Utah also received 23 points from Jae Crowder and 19 from Kyle Korver, both players coming off the bench.

Derrick Favors added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Royce O’Neale contributed 10 points. Lou Williams scored 23 points off the bench to lead the Clippers.

Final scores Jazz 129, Clippers 109.

Damian Lillard scored 33 points to lead Portland past visiting Cleveland.

CJ McCollum added 19 points and Jusuf Nurkic finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double for the Trail Blazers, who won their fifth straight home contest.

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench for 22 points and Rodney Hood added 20 for the Cavaliers, who lost for the 13th time in 14 games.

Final scores Trail Blazers 129, Cavaliers 112. (Reuters/NAN)